W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Price Target Raised to $8.30

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.90 to $8.30 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $580.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.97. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 1,591.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after acquiring an additional 204,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 384,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

