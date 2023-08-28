Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

XBIO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.88. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xenetic Biosciences

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.