Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of YRD opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 4.95. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 40.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

