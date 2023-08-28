Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Yiren Digital Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of YRD opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 4.95. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 40.40%.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
