Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $765,310. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD opened at $66.29 on Monday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

