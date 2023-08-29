1,720 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,676. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

