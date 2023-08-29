40,006 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,700,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,652,000 after acquiring an additional 419,915 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 232,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after acquiring an additional 487,885 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. 209,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,106. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

