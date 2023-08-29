4,084 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 176.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 874,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,845. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $35.77.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

