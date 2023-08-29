5,041 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Bought by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $76.01. 862,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,564. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

