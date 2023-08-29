8,720 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Enphase Energy accounts for 1.9% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $129.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,166. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average of $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

