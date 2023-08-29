A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) vs. Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Critical Review

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Davide Campari-Milano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $81.53 billion 0.43 $29.20 billion $4.92 1.91 Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davide Campari-Milano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 2 5 0 2.09 Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Davide Campari-Milano, as provided by MarketBeat.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus price target of $30,800.00, suggesting a potential upside of 327,908.52%. Given A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Dividends

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.9%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 25.92% 14.71% 9.93% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Davide Campari-Milano on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation, fulfilment, and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation, warehousing, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services. The company's Terminals segment engages in the gateway terminal activities under the APM Terminals brand. Its Towage & Maritime Services segment provides shore towage, salvage, and marine services under the Svitzer brand; manufactures and produces reefer containers; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector with a fleet of anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Davide Campari-Milano

(Get Free Report)

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.