Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NYSE:ANF opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,805.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,277.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

