abrdn European Logistics Income plc (ASLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.22 on September 22nd

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 2.2 %

LON ASLI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.50 ($0.84). 151,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.54. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 12 month low of GBX 62.33 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.40 ($1.27). The company has a market cap of £274.09 million, a PE ratio of 559.17, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

