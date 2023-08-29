Academy Sports and Outdoors’ (ASO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s current price.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. 340,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

