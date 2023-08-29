Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $169,239.50 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002708 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002262 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001586 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.