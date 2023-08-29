ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,526,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,075 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for about 2.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $41,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. 107,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,636.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.