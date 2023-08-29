Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.92. 3,340,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

