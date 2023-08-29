Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 8.1% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.67. 1,095,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,020,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of $964.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $597,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,613 shares of company stock worth $2,006,083. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading

