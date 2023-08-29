Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Raised by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $194,352,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $540.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,406. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $246.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.35 and its 200-day moving average is $423.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

