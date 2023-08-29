Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.21 on Tuesday, reaching $539.13. 1,333,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

