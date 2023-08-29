Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,715 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $236,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $539.71. 1,148,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.71. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $246.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

