Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.2% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.33. 43,695,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,725,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

