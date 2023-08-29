Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Shares Up 3.2%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

