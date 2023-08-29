AF Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AF Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of AF Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after buying an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 261.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

