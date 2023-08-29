AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $267.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 47.27%. Research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.26%.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

