Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $10.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $27.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. Affirm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

