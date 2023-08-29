Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.12.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

A stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 23,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 54,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,251,000 after buying an additional 27,988 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.