AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered AgileThought from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AgileThought by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.
