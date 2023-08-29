Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 257,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,262. The firm has a market cap of C$32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$50.51 and a 52 week high of C$82.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 39.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.026219 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.28.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

