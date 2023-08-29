Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.88.

Air Canada stock opened at C$22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

