Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.72

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 69721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.
Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.