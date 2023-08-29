Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Albemarle stock traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

