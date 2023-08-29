Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657,100 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 2.2% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $343,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,078. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

