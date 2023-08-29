Alpha Tau Medical’s (DRTS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 6,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,685. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

