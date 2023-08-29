AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 2.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.48% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 859,276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,170,000 after purchasing an additional 637,301 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,027,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,990,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,010,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.41. 200,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $99.68.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

