Alpine Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,000. Netflix comprises 3.6% of Alpine Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,823 shares of company stock worth $57,251,938. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $8.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.87. 2,421,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.43. The company has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

