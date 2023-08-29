Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Up 28.4% in August

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 31st total of 786,500 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance
Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 148,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $463.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.60.
Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently 153.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.
About Alta Equipment Group
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.
See Also
