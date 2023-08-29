Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Down 2.9%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.38. 14,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,000,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after buying an additional 1,116,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

