American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,660 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $56,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $160.39. 1,121,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.