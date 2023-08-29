AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Reduced by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 4.2% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 2.01% of AMETEK worth $673,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.36. The stock had a trading volume of 264,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,080. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

