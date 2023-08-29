Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Amgen worth $198,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 716,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,161,000 after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,151 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $257.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.