Analysts Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $54.65

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

CARR stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

