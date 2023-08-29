Analysts Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target at $6.50

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nexa Resources from $5.60 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $7,536,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,363,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $1,802,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 1,055.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 169,345 shares in the last quarter.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

