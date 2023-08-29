Analysts’ Upgrades for August 28th (ASM, CRH, CWT, EGO, ELTK, GBLI, GGAL, HZNP, JWN, LKFN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 28th:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

