Analysts’ Upgrades for August 28th (ASM, CRH, CWT, EGO, ELTK, GBLI, GGAL, HZNP, JWN, LKFN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 28th:
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
