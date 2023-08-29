Ankr (ANKR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.80 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $195.67 million and $7.80 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,085.33 or 1.00014955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01941485 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $5,701,986.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.