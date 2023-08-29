Anyswap Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00006644 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $32.34 million and approximately $19.52 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.68998179 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $254.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

