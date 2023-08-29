Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 383,642 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 36,610 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 571,303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,173,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $614,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 26,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.46. 1,022,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,121. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

