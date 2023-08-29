Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Bought by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. 587,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $538.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,837.94% and a negative return on equity of 188.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

