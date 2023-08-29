Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Bought by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. 587,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $538.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.