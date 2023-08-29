Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $62.58 million and approximately $707,697.65 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

