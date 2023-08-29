ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Price Target Cut to C$0.30

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE ART opened at C$0.14 on Friday. ARHT Media has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 million. ARHT Media had a negative net margin of 125.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.42%.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

