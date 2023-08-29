Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,010,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

